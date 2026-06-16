Free networking event intended to help local businesses solve workforce shortages through apprenticeships

Craven Community College is hosting a free networking event to help local business leaders solve workforce shortages through apprenticeships.

The college is partnering with ApprenticeshipNC for the Apprenticeship Employer Information and Networking Event. It is scheduled for Thursday from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. inside room 102 of the Bosch Advanced Manufacturing Center.

Industry representatives and community leaders will learn how to build or scale Registered Apprenticeship Programs. College officials state these programs provide companies with a proven strategy to develop skilled local talent.

More information and a link to register is available on the college's website.