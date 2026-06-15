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Surry County Schools names new superintendent

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
Steve Hall headshot
Courtesy Surry County Schools
The Surry County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved Steve Hall as the district's new superintendent.

The Surry County Board of Education has selected a new superintendent with a long history in the district.

Steve Hall got his start in education as a custodian and bus driver with Surry County Schools.

Over the course of his nearly 30-year career, he’s been a classroom teacher, coach, principal and more. He’s currently the superintendent of Elkin City Schools.

Hall has a master’s degree in school administration from Appalachian State University and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

In a press release, Hall called Surry County home.

"It is where I learned the value of hard work, built lifelong relationships, and began my career in public education,” Hall said.

Hall will assume the role of superintendent of Surry County Schools on July 8. He’s replacing Travis Reeves, who is retiring after more than 13 years in the position.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz