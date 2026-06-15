Surry County Schools names new superintendent

The Surry County Board of Education has selected a new superintendent with a long history in the district.

Steve Hall got his start in education as a custodian and bus driver with Surry County Schools.

Over the course of his nearly 30-year career, he’s been a classroom teacher, coach, principal and more. He’s currently the superintendent of Elkin City Schools.

Hall has a master’s degree in school administration from Appalachian State University and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

In a press release, Hall called Surry County home.

"It is where I learned the value of hard work, built lifelong relationships, and began my career in public education,” Hall said.

Hall will assume the role of superintendent of Surry County Schools on July 8. He’s replacing Travis Reeves, who is retiring after more than 13 years in the position.