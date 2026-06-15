Pro-coal commissioner absent from Duke Energy resource planning proceedings

Energy experts are back in Raleigh this week to debate Duke Energy’s proposed plan to build new power plants and meet the state’s climate target. It’s the second week of testimonies, but one state regulator has so far been absent.

North Carolina Utilities Commissioner Donald van der Vaart was appointed by Republican state Treasurer Brad Briner in what was widely viewed as a highly politicized move. Van der Vaart has opposed new solar farms and natural gas plants, instead pushing to extend the life of Duke’s existing coal fleet.

Utilities Commission Chair William Brawley noted van der Vaart’s absence last Tuesday, when the multiday hearing began.

“If he attends only a portion of the hearing, he will still be allowed to participate in the decision-making of this matter unless a party objects,” Brawley said.

Six intervenors, including clean energy, business and consumer advocates, immediately objected.

“We would object to [van der Vaart’s] participation in the decision of the matter if he is not present for the entire hearing,” said John Burns, a lawyer for the Carolinas Clean Energy Business Association.

As of Monday afternoon, van der Vaart has not attended any of the past week’s hearings. State officials did not comment on whether he would be allowed to participate in future proceedings relating to Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan.

Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan and proposed rate hike are both before the commission.