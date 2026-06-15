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Onslow County Schools rebuilding IT network infrastructure following sophisticated criminal cyberattack.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 15, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
Onslow County Schools

Onslow County Schools is actively rebuilding its network infrastructure following a sophisticated criminal cyberattack.

Technology staff discovered the unauthorized intrusion early last Tuesday morning, immediately isolating systems to halt the breach. The district's 42 campuses lost access to core network servers and digital services.

The North Carolina Joint Cybersecurity Task Force—supported by the FBI and the National Guard—has completed a full forensic analysis of the network.

Officials have not confirmed if any student or employee personal data was stolen, but they pledge to notify affected individuals if a breach is discovered. Families are urged to remain vigilant against phishing attempts as systems are safely restored in phases
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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