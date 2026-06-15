Onslow County Schools rebuilding IT network infrastructure following sophisticated criminal cyberattack.

Onslow County Schools is actively rebuilding its network infrastructure following a sophisticated criminal cyberattack.

Technology staff discovered the unauthorized intrusion early last Tuesday morning, immediately isolating systems to halt the breach. The district's 42 campuses lost access to core network servers and digital services.

The North Carolina Joint Cybersecurity Task Force—supported by the FBI and the National Guard—has completed a full forensic analysis of the network.

Officials have not confirmed if any student or employee personal data was stolen, but they pledge to notify affected individuals if a breach is discovered. Families are urged to remain vigilant against phishing attempts as systems are safely restored in phases