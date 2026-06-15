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Jacksonville’s "Stars, Stripes, and Sounds" festival canceled by storms, bands play on under shelter

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 15, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT

Heavy rain and lightning forced the sudden cancellation of Jacksonville’s highly anticipated "Stars, Stripes, and Sounds" festival.

The Sunday event at the Jacksonville Commons Festival Grounds—organized to kick off celebrations for America's 250th anniversary—was officially called off by Jacksonville North Carolina Government officials as a line of severe summer storms rolled through Onslow County.

The free festival was set to feature a massive, 150-musician patriotic concert alongside military displays and local food vendors.

Despite the outdoor washout, musicians from the 2nd Marine Division Band and the Band of America’s Few still treated lingering crowds to an impromptu indoor performance under the overhang of the Jacksonville Commons Gymnasium.

Jacksonville Parks and Recreation officials said there are no plans to reschedule the event.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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