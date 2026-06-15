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Fire crews have increased containment of the Rose Bay Canal Fire in Hyde County to 35 percent

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 15, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
North Carolina Forest Service

Fire crews in Hyde County have increased containment of the Rose Bay Canal Fire to 35 percent as the blaze reaches 662 acres.

The wildfire, which has been burning near Lake Mattamuskeet since June 2, has proven exceptionally difficult to control due to deep, underground-smoldering pocosin soil. Officials note that much of the recent acreage growth was intentional, resulting from planned strategic burns designed to starve the main fire of vegetative fuel.

Ground crews from the North Carolina Forest Service and Greenville Fire/Rescue are currently using heavy equipment and infrared mapping drones to douse active hotspots.

A smoke advisory remains in effect for surrounding communities and the Hyde Correctional Facility.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston