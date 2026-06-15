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Debris cleanup continues after Sunday storms

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 15, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
Strong wind gusts in Onslow County collapsed a boat dock on Sunday.
Brian Warren
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Strong wind gusts in Onslow County collapsed a boat dock on Sunday.

Emergency crews across eastern North Carolina are clearing widespread debris after severe summer storms battered Beaufort and Onslow Counties.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City said powerful downbursts and straight-line winds slammed the coastal plains on Sunday, knocking down power lines and tearing apart structures.

In Beaufort County, officials said high winds ripped half the roof off a home along Long Ridge Road, while strong gusts in Onslow County collapsed a boat dock.

Many snapped pictures like this of the cloud formations as the storm approached Jacksonville.
Allison Krueger
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Many snapped pictures like this of the cloud formations as the storm approached Jacksonville.

Utility companies, including Tideland Electric, are working to restore power to hundreds. Drivers are urged to use caution as crews work to clear fallen trees blocking secondary roads.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston