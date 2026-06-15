Debris cleanup continues after Sunday storms

Emergency crews across eastern North Carolina are clearing widespread debris after severe summer storms battered Beaufort and Onslow Counties.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City said powerful downbursts and straight-line winds slammed the coastal plains on Sunday, knocking down power lines and tearing apart structures.

In Beaufort County, officials said high winds ripped half the roof off a home along Long Ridge Road, while strong gusts in Onslow County collapsed a boat dock.

Allison Krueger / Facebook Many snapped pictures like this of the cloud formations as the storm approached Jacksonville.

Utility companies, including Tideland Electric, are working to restore power to hundreds. Drivers are urged to use caution as crews work to clear fallen trees blocking secondary roads.