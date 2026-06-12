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Winston-Salem to celebrate Pride on Saturday

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 12, 2026 at 7:52 AM EDT
Attendees wave LGBTQ+ flags at the Winston-Salem Pride parade in 2024.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Attendees wave LGBTQ+ flags at the Winston-Salem Pride parade in 2024.

Winston-Salem’s Pride Parade is happening Saturday.

The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Trade Street downtown. There will be more than 200 vendors, 21 food trucks and a long list of entertainers. Musicians will play on one stage, while local drag performers will take the other.

The actual parade starts at 11 a.m. on Fourth Street.

Pride Winston-Salem President Kandi Villano says her goal is for attendees to feel protected, supported and celebrated.

“We strive to make it a safe space for our community," Villano said. "With everything going on, and the targets on everybody's back, the fact that we're getting such support from downtown, our vendors, and stuff, it kind of makes things a little better. Not great, but a little better.”

Villano wants attendees to be prepared for temperatures in the 90s and recommends leaving pets at home due to the heat.

More information about the event can be found on the Pride Winston-Salem Facebook page.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz