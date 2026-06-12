Topping-out ceremony held at the new ECU Brody Center for Medical Education

East Carolina University has marked a major construction milestone in Greenville. On Thursday, university leaders and medical students gathered for a topping-out ceremony at the new Brody Center for Medical Education.

Attendees signed the final steel beam before a crane hoisted it atop the new seven-story tower, completing the building's physical frame.

The $265 million facility is ECU's largest project in more than a decade. When it opens next year, officials said the state-of-the-art facility will allow the medical school to expand its class size to 120 students to help fight physician shortages in eastern North Carolina.