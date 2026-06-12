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Topping-out ceremony held at the new ECU Brody Center for Medical Education

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:35 AM EDT
East Carolina University

East Carolina University has marked a major construction milestone in Greenville. On Thursday, university leaders and medical students gathered for a topping-out ceremony at the new Brody Center for Medical Education.

Attendees signed the final steel beam before a crane hoisted it atop the new seven-story tower, completing the building's physical frame.

The $265 million facility is ECU's largest project in more than a decade. When it opens next year, officials said the state-of-the-art facility will allow the medical school to expand its class size to 120 students to help fight physician shortages in eastern North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston