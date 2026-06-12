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Rose Bay Canal Fire reaches 618 acres, is 24 percent contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:22 AM EDT
North Carolina Forest Service

Crews in Hyde County continue to battle the Rose Bay Canal Fire, which has now reached 618 acres. Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the blaze is 24 percent contained.

The recent growth in size is actually good news; officials said it is the result of successful strategic firing operations, where firefighters intentionally burn dry vegetation ahead of the flames to starve the wildfire of fuel.

Favorable weather—including cloud cover and light winds—helped moderate fire behavior on Thursday. Nearly ninety personnel are on the scene, using infrared drone mapping to target hot spots for mop-up and irrigation.

A heavy-duty Type One helicopter remains on standby, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston