Rose Bay Canal Fire reaches 618 acres, is 24 percent contained

Crews in Hyde County continue to battle the Rose Bay Canal Fire, which has now reached 618 acres. Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the blaze is 24 percent contained.

The recent growth in size is actually good news; officials said it is the result of successful strategic firing operations, where firefighters intentionally burn dry vegetation ahead of the flames to starve the wildfire of fuel.

Favorable weather—including cloud cover and light winds—helped moderate fire behavior on Thursday. Nearly ninety personnel are on the scene, using infrared drone mapping to target hot spots for mop-up and irrigation.

A heavy-duty Type One helicopter remains on standby, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.