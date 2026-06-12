Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Longtime New Bern community leader and PRE board member receives North Carolina's highest civilian honor

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
Linda Staunch
/
Facebook

Longtime New Bern community leader and Public Radio East board member Linda J. Staunch has received North Carolina's highest civilian honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Staunch was surprised with the award during the North Carolina Symphony's Patriotic Pops concert celebrating the America 250 initiative. Former Governor Beverly Perdue presented the honor, recognizing Staunch’s decades of dedication to the state and eastern North Carolina.

Civic leaders praised Staunch as an exemplary ambassador for the city, noting her extensive work in education, church leadership, and her pivotal role in sustaining the arts across Craven County.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston