Lawmakers considering major bills to reshape future of Pitt-Greenville Airport

Lawmakers in Raleigh are considering two major bills to reshape the future of the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

House Bill 1040 would give the City of Greenville and Pitt County more financial flexibility by eliminating a decades-old mandate requiring them to split airport operating costs 50-50. If passed, local leaders can negotiate custom funding agreements.

Meanwhile, a parallel Senate bill seeks $10 million in state funds to build a new commercial passenger terminal.

Supporters say upgrading the aging facility is critical to boosting regional tourism and expanding commercial flight options for eastern North Carolina.