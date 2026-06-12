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Lawmakers considering major bills to reshape future of Pitt-Greenville Airport

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
Pitt Greenville Airport

Lawmakers in Raleigh are considering two major bills to reshape the future of the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

House Bill 1040 would give the City of Greenville and Pitt County more financial flexibility by eliminating a decades-old mandate requiring them to split airport operating costs 50-50. If passed, local leaders can negotiate custom funding agreements.

Meanwhile, a parallel Senate bill seeks $10 million in state funds to build a new commercial passenger terminal.

Supporters say upgrading the aging facility is critical to boosting regional tourism and expanding commercial flight options for eastern North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston