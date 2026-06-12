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Concord residents ask City Council to take stand against proposed ICE detention center

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published June 12, 2026 at 2:51 PM EDT
Lifelong Concord resident Rebecca Hannah Patton speaks to the Concord City Council on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
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Lifelong Concord resident Rebecca Hannah Patton speaks to the Concord City Council on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

About a dozen residents spoke out against a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center during Thursday's Concord City Council meeting, urging local leaders to take a public stance against the proposal.

In February, The New York Times reported that ICE was seeking to purchase a 414,000-square-foot warehouse on Weddington Road in Concord that could hold up to 1,500 detainees.

The alleged property is located at 7250 Weddington Road in Concord.
Race & Equity
ICE reportedly looking to purchase Concord warehouse for detention center
Julian Berger
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is buying warehouses across the U.S. to turn them into detention centers, and is reportedly looking at a warehouse in Concord.

Thursday's meeting was not the first time residents raised concerns. Community members also spoke against the proposal during an April Concord City Council meeting, arguing that the facility would harm immigrant communities and alter the character of the city.

Among those who addressed the council on Thursday was Concord resident Rebecca Hannah Patton, who criticized city leaders for not adopting a resolution opposing the project.

“For two months, we’ve come before you warning that Concord is a target for a private ICE detention center,” Patton said. “By refusing to pass a resolution, you are accidentally sending a message that Concord is a soft target.”

Concord City Council member Alvarys Santana told WFAE she opposes the speculated detention center and is in support of a resolution.

“To me, it's a nightmare, a big nightmare,” Santana said. “But from a safety perspective, how do we expect people to speak out on crimes, to speak out on different things, when the possibility is that depending on the way that they look, they're going to be targeted?”

WFAE spoke with a leasing agent of the Weddington Road property who said ICE has not contacted them about a potential purchase.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger