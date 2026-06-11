U.S. attorneys seek dismissal of lawsuit tied to NC immigration arrests

The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a class-action lawsuit challenging warrantless immigration arrests in North Carolina.

The lawsuit was filed in February in federal court in Charlotte by five men who say immigration agents unlawfully detained them. Three of the plaintiffs were arrested during Border Patrol's Charlotte operation in November.

In a court filing submitted Monday, government attorneys argued the men lack legal standing to pursue the case because they cannot show they face a substantial risk of being arrested again.

The lawsuit alleges federal agents carried out warrantless immigration arrests without probable cause and disproportionately targeted Latino communities across North Carolina.

The plaintiffs are backed by the North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice and Democracy Forward.

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion to dismiss.