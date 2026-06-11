Network outage knocks out phone and internet services across Onslow County Schools

A major network outage has knocked out phone and internet services across Onslow County Schools on one of the busiest weeks of the academic year.

District officials announced said an unresolved technical issue has severed communications and internet access across all campuses. There is currently no timeline for when services will be fully restored.

The outage comes at a critical time, directly disrupting End-of-Course testing schedules and the planned livestreaming of local high school graduation ceremonies.

School leaders said families will receive direct updates from individual campuses regarding changes to student exam times. If internet access remains down during the graduations, officials will record the ceremonies and post them to the district's YouTube channel later this week.