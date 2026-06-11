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Network outage knocks out phone and internet services across Onslow County Schools

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 11, 2026 at 6:57 AM EDT
Onslow County Schools

A major network outage has knocked out phone and internet services across Onslow County Schools on one of the busiest weeks of the academic year.

District officials announced said an unresolved technical issue has severed communications and internet access across all campuses. There is currently no timeline for when services will be fully restored.

The outage comes at a critical time, directly disrupting End-of-Course testing schedules and the planned livestreaming of local high school graduation ceremonies.

School leaders said families will receive direct updates from individual campuses regarding changes to student exam times. If internet access remains down during the graduations, officials will record the ceremonies and post them to the district's YouTube channel later this week.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston