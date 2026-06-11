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NC Marine Patrol respectfully scattered unclaimed cremated remains of 116 people into the Atlantic

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 11, 2026 at 7:12 AM EDT

Four miles off Morehead City, the North Carolina Marine Patrol recently completed a vital, quiet mission. Officers respectfully scattered the cremated remains of 116 people into the Atlantic Ocean.

The annual voyage is a partnership with the state’s Chief Medical Examiner. It ensures those who die without next of kin are laid to rest with dignity in the Graveyard of the Atlantic.

Officers opened and committed each bag of ashes to the sea. Officials will preserve the precise GPS coordinates of the site for ten years, allowing long-lost family members to find closure if they come forward in the future.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston