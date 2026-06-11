In updated Helene funding request, Gov. Stein cuts back, focuses on ‘significant gaps’ 

Gov. Josh Stein presented federal lawmakers from North Carolina with an amended request for Hurricane Helene recovery funding this week.

The updated proposal cuts just over $3 billion dollars from what Stein has sought since September 2025. This brings the new total to $10 billion, a number Stein hopes is more palatable for the mostly-Republican delegation.

“When we submitted our $13.48 billion request in September 2025, it reflected the best information we had at the time. Nine months of challenging experience and hard data have sharpened the picture considerably,” Stein wrote in a letter to the state’s representatives .

There are many pots of federal money that the state is pulling from, and the bulk of funding requires congressional approval, something that hasn’t happened since December 2024 under former President Joe Biden.

Stein argued that without additional funding more than 2,000 people who applied for a federally funded housing program will not be helped. Infrastructure projects – like roads, dams and water systems – can’t move forward without more funding.

“There is no question North Carolina is in need of more federal support as we continue to rebuild Western North Carolina from the devastation left by Hurricane Helene,” said Sen. Ted Budd. “I am working closely with my colleagues in Washington, Governor Stein, and the General Assembly to assess what funds are needed to ensure our water infrastructure, roads and bridges, and public and private properties are repaired so that they are more resilient than ever.”

The federal government has awarded North Carolina $8 billion, according to the latest available data from May 15. This amounts to just over 14% of the total estimated damage left behind by the storm.

“With this significant progress, we now know with more precision where gaps remain. And there is no doubt significant gaps remain,” Stein’s letter read.

The updated request accounts for funding awarded by the state and federal government, as well as revised damage estimates.

The Department of Transportation, for example, now estimates they will need $1 billion less to repair federal highways. The proposal also cuts about $1 billion from economic recovery programs, a state-run private roads and bridges repair program and help for local governments.

Despite the cuts, Stein requested an increase in funds for infrastructure projects.

“We raised the state’s housing and water infrastructure request because the data show continued, real and immediate unmet needs, and the state has a proven ability to get these funds invested in communities quickly and effectively where they can make a difference,” Stein’s letter read.