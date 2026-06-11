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General Assembly passes bill placing mandatory one-year freeze on newly reappraised property values in some counties

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 11, 2026 at 7:24 AM EDT
Previous Democratic requests for Republicans to permit debate and votes on gun-control measures and others to keep weapons out of the hands of people at extreme risk of becoming violent have been unsuccessful.
(Photo: North Carolina Legislature)
Previous Democratic requests for Republicans to permit debate and votes on gun-control measures and others to keep weapons out of the hands of people at extreme risk of becoming violent have been unsuccessful.

A property tax showdown in Raleigh is creating uncertainty for local governments on the coast, including Onslow and Pamlico counties. The General Assembly just passed Senate Bill 889, placing a mandatory one-year freeze on newly reappraised property values.

State lawmakers pushed the pause button to shield homeowners from immediate tax spikes, following 2026 revaluations that saw residential values jump by an average of forty percent in Onslow County.

Read more: NC Senate advances Berger-backed pause on tax revaluations

Proponents argue the freeze prevents lifelong coastal residents on fixed incomes from being priced out of their homes. However, county administrators warn the sudden mandate will severely disrupt local budgets. In both Onslow and Pamlico counties, local governments are finalizing their spending plans for the fiscal year starting July first.

By forcing these jurisdictions to roll back their assessments to older property values, the bill threatens to strip millions of dollars in expected local revenue. Officials warn that leaders in Jacksonville and Bayboro must now make a difficult choice: drastically cut public services or raise the local property tax rate to balance their books.

The legislation now heads to Governor Josh Stein’s desk.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston