General Assembly passes bill placing mandatory one-year freeze on newly reappraised property values in some counties

A property tax showdown in Raleigh is creating uncertainty for local governments on the coast, including Onslow and Pamlico counties. The General Assembly just passed Senate Bill 889, placing a mandatory one-year freeze on newly reappraised property values.

State lawmakers pushed the pause button to shield homeowners from immediate tax spikes, following 2026 revaluations that saw residential values jump by an average of forty percent in Onslow County.

Read more: NC Senate advances Berger-backed pause on tax revaluations

Proponents argue the freeze prevents lifelong coastal residents on fixed incomes from being priced out of their homes. However, county administrators warn the sudden mandate will severely disrupt local budgets. In both Onslow and Pamlico counties, local governments are finalizing their spending plans for the fiscal year starting July first.

By forcing these jurisdictions to roll back their assessments to older property values, the bill threatens to strip millions of dollars in expected local revenue. Officials warn that leaders in Jacksonville and Bayboro must now make a difficult choice: drastically cut public services or raise the local property tax rate to balance their books.

The legislation now heads to Governor Josh Stein’s desk.