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Challenging conditions persist as crews battle persistent wildfire near Lake Mattamuskeet

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 11, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
The North Carolina Forest Service reports that the Rose Bay Canal Fire has now scorched 455 acres and remains 20% contained. The blaze is burning off U.S. Highway 264, southwest of the state prison.
North Carolina Forest Service
The North Carolina Forest Service reports that the Rose Bay Canal Fire has now scorched 455 acres and remains 20% contained. The blaze is burning off U.S. Highway 264, southwest of the state prison.

Firefighters in Hyde County continue to face highly challenging conditions as they battle a persistent wildfire near Lake Mattamuskeet.

The North Carolina Forest Service reports that the Rose Bay Canal Fire has now scorched 455 acres and remains 20% contained. The blaze is burning off U.S. Highway 264, southwest of the state prison.

Officials said the flames are fueled by bone-dry vegetation and deep, organic pocosin soil. This soil is causing the fire to smolder underground, making it incredibly difficult for crews to establish permanent containment lines.

Nearly 70 emergency personnel are on the scene from the state, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Weyerhaeuser. Crews are using heavy bulldozer equipment and high-volume irrigation systems to hold the western perimeter ahead of shifting winds.

Neighbors and workers at the nearby Hyde Correctional Facility are warned to expect heavy smoke. Haze has already drifted more than 50 miles into parts of the Outer Banks. Drivers on Highway 264 must prepare for low visibility and slow down through the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston