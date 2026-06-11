Caution advised in Washington after three dogs tested positive for canine parvovirus

Pet owners in Beaufort County are being urged to take immediate precautions following a localized outbreak of a deadly canine virus.

Beaufort County Animal Services issued an alert after three puppies from different households tested positive for canine parvovirus over the past week. The confirmed cases are currently localized to the City of Washington, specifically between First and Sixth streets.

Because Parvo is highly contagious and can live on surfaces like grass and sidewalks for months, officials are warning pet owners countywide to remain vigilant. The virus causes severe vomiting and dehydration and can be fatal to unvaccinated dogs.

Health officials say owners should immediately verify their pets' vaccination status and avoid taking young puppies to public areas.