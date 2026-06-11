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Caution advised in Washington after three dogs tested positive for canine parvovirus

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 11, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
Beaufort County Animal Services issued an alert after three puppies from different households tested positive for canine parvovirus over the past week. The confirmed cases are currently localized to the City of Washington, specifically between First and Sixth streets.
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Beaufort County Animal Services issued an alert after three puppies from different households tested positive for canine parvovirus over the past week. The confirmed cases are currently localized to the City of Washington, specifically between First and Sixth streets.

Pet owners in Beaufort County are being urged to take immediate precautions following a localized outbreak of a deadly canine virus.

Beaufort County Animal Services issued an alert after three puppies from different households tested positive for canine parvovirus over the past week. The confirmed cases are currently localized to the City of Washington, specifically between First and Sixth streets.

Because Parvo is highly contagious and can live on surfaces like grass and sidewalks for months, officials are warning pet owners countywide to remain vigilant. The virus causes severe vomiting and dehydration and can be fatal to unvaccinated dogs.

Health officials say owners should immediately verify their pets' vaccination status and avoid taking young puppies to public areas.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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