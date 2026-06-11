As day 4 begins, Marlin Fever is still dominating the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

History has been made on the Crystal Coast after a local fishing crew shattered an all-time tournament record.

The crew aboard the boat Marlin Fever is dominating this Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament after reeling in a massive 919.9-pound blue marlin. The giant fish breaks the previous tournament record of 914 pounds set back in 2019.

Angler Connor Daniel and Captain Cameron Guthrie battled the fish for roughly two hours on Tuesday before hauling it aboard. The record-shattering catch instantly secured an $871,250 prize for being the first fish weighed over 500 pounds.

According to the official Big Rock Leaderboard, Marlin Fever remains firmly in first place. They are followed in the standings by Fender Bender at 644.1 pounds, Free Ranger at 597.4 pounds, Hit N Run at 549.2 pounds, and Builder's Choice holding fifth at 530 pounds even.

If the lead holds through Saturday, Marlin Fever stands to take home a history-making grand prize estimated at $6.2 million