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As day 4 begins, Marlin Fever is still dominating the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 11, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

History has been made on the Crystal Coast after a local fishing crew shattered an all-time tournament record.

The crew aboard the boat Marlin Fever is dominating this Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament after reeling in a massive 919.9-pound blue marlin. The giant fish breaks the previous tournament record of 914 pounds set back in 2019.

Angler Connor Daniel and Captain Cameron Guthrie battled the fish for roughly two hours on Tuesday before hauling it aboard. The record-shattering catch instantly secured an $871,250 prize for being the first fish weighed over 500 pounds.

According to the official Big Rock Leaderboard, Marlin Fever remains firmly in first place. They are followed in the standings by Fender Bender at 644.1 pounds, Free Ranger at 597.4 pounds, Hit N Run at 549.2 pounds, and Builder's Choice holding fifth at 530 pounds even.

If the lead holds through Saturday, Marlin Fever stands to take home a history-making grand prize estimated at $6.2 million
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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