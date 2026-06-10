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NC Superintendent Mo Green launches parent advisory council

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
Mo Green listens to parents speak at Mount Tabor High School
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
State Superintendent Mo Green held a listening session at Mount Tabor High School last year as part of his "Mo Wants to Know" tour.

North Carolina Superintendent Mo Green is launching a Parent Advisory Council to engage families in education decisions.

The council will be made up of around 16 to 24 members from all regions of the state.

Green says the goal is to build a strong group of leaders who understand the state school system and can provide meaningful input.

Members will learn about school governance and funding, accountability measures and more.

Starting in November, the council will meet quarterly online to discuss various education initiatives and offer feedback. Each member is expected to serve for two years.

Applications are open to parents and caregivers across the state online. The deadline to apply is September 15.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz