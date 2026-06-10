Greensboro releases annual drinking water quality report

Greensboro has released its annual drinking water quality report for 2025.

The main takeaway is that the city’s drinking water is safe and meets or surpasses state and federal standards.

The study incorporates data collected in 2025 along with results from earlier sampling periods.

It includes tables showing detected contaminants along with consumer health information.

The three main water sources for Greensboro are Lake Higgins, Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend, all located in northern Guilford County.

The city says it conducts more than 400,000 tests annually and regularly monitors drinking water.

Residents can access the report online in English and Spanish.

