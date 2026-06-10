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At state hearing, Duke Energy faces questions over its role in attracting new data centers to NC

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published June 10, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
Robert Dawkins, political director for Action NC, addresses a crowd gathered in front of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Robert Dawkins, political director for Action NC, addresses a crowd gathered in front of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

State regulators are still deliberating on Duke Energy’s proposed carbon plan amid ongoing controversy over data centers, rising demand and utility bills. Energy experts gathered in Raleigh on Tuesday to question Duke executives about how they plan to meet North Carolina’s energy needs and climate targets.

Attorney Mathew Quinn, with energy watchdog group NC WARN, questioned Duke about its role in new data center development.

“Duke has, in the recent past, engaged in an economic development campaign designed to bring economic development into the state, including data centers,” Quinn said.

Duke Energy president Harry Sideris previously discussed the company’s collaboration with local governments to attract data centers to its service territories, including both Carolinas.

Kendall Bowman oversees Duke Energy in North Carolina. She said data centers aren’t the only factor driving the state’s rapidly growing energy needs.

“There’s also a lot of population growth. North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states — Charlotte’s the fastest growing city in the country just recently,” Bowman said.

Duke has predicted that about one-third of new demand will come from population growth. The rest is economic development, driven largely by incoming data centers.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner