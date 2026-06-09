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Winston-Salem leaders weigh teen curfew

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT
Downtown Winston-Salem
Courtesy Visit Winston-Salem
Downtown Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem City Council is considering a curfew for minors after recent late-night disturbances downtown.

Police Chief William Penn told council members Monday that teenagers are using social media to organize large gatherings in cities across the country.

“Nationwide, we've had dozens of what's deemed 'teen takeovers', with numerous arrests, lots of property damage," he said. "Winston Salem hasn't been immune from that. We’ve had our own teen takeovers."

During an incident last Wednesday, police cited 11 juveniles, mostly for underage drinking. Several young adults were also arrested for drug possession and disorderly conduct. One was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Penn is asking the council to consider a curfew for minors from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. A similar ordinance in Charlotte has led to a 33% decline in juvenile crime so far this year, according to a WSPD presentation.

City Manager Pat Pate says the measure could help the department deploy resources more efficiently and focus on prevention.

The full council is scheduled to vote on the measure on Monday.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle