DeCarlos Brown Jr. found incompetent to stand trial in killing of Iryna Zarutska

A federal judge on Tuesday found DeCarlos Brown Jr. incompetent to stand trial in the 2025 slaying of a Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte and ordered a review of his mental competency after he receives court-ordered treatment.

Brown Jr. is charged in the death of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska aboard a Charlotte Area Transit System Blue Line train last year.

The ruling came after his attorneys submitted a statement in which Brown Jr. claimed someone had “full access” to his body and was controlling him. Brown Jr. also stated that law enforcement refused to investigate his claims and that he believes he has been misdiagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to court records, Brown Jr. was found incompetent because he cannot understand the proceedings against him or assist in his own defense. He will remain in federal custody while receiving treatment.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said the ruling is a necessary step to ensure the case can move forward and withstand any future appeals.

The judge found that Brown Jr.’s prognosis for having his competency restored through mandatory treatment is good.

Brown Jr.’s competency is a separate legal question from any possible insanity defense and focuses only on whether he is able to stand trial on the charges against him.