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DeCarlos Brown Jr. found incompetent to stand trial in killing of Iryna Zarutska

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed on the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22, 2025. Mourners created a memorial for her at the East West light rail station following the release of
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
After Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed on the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22, 2025., mourners created a memorial for her at the East West light rail station.

A federal judge on Tuesday found DeCarlos Brown Jr. incompetent to stand trial in the 2025 slaying of a Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte and ordered a review of his mental competency after he receives court-ordered treatment.

Brown Jr. is charged in the death of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska aboard a Charlotte Area Transit System Blue Line train last year.

The ruling came after his attorneys submitted a statement in which Brown Jr. claimed someone had “full access” to his body and was controlling him. Brown Jr. also stated that law enforcement refused to investigate his claims and that he believes he has been misdiagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to court records, Brown Jr. was found incompetent because he cannot understand the proceedings against him or assist in his own defense. He will remain in federal custody while receiving treatment.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said the ruling is a necessary step to ensure the case can move forward and withstand any future appeals.

The judge found that Brown Jr.’s prognosis for having his competency restored through mandatory treatment is good.

Brown Jr.’s competency is a separate legal question from any possible insanity defense and focuses only on whether he is able to stand trial on the charges against him.

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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.