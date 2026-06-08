Washington-Warren Airport cleared of any financial wrongdoing after state audit

State auditors have cleared Washington-Warren Airport of any financial wrongdoing following a highly anticipated state investigation.

The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor released a special report on June fifth, confirming the airport passed its review with no findings of fraud, mismanagement, or deficiencies.

State Representative Keith Kidwell requested the audit earlier this year to address local rumors and track over $33 million in state infrastructure grants.

The state's report shows $20 million has been successfully spent across thirteen modernization projects, including a new corporate jet hangar. Another $13.5 million dollar grant is currently being used for land acquisition and drone pad development.

While the audit proved grant tracking was flawless, financial statements did reveal a $580,000 operational loss for fiscal year 2025. However, officials note that deficit was almost entirely driven by non-cash property depreciation.