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Washington-Warren Airport cleared of any financial wrongdoing after state audit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 8, 2026 at 7:16 AM EDT
Washington-Warren Airport
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State auditors have cleared Washington-Warren Airport of any financial wrongdoing following a highly anticipated state investigation.

The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor released a special report on June fifth, confirming the airport passed its review with no findings of fraud, mismanagement, or deficiencies.
State Representative Keith Kidwell requested the audit earlier this year to address local rumors and track over $33 million in state infrastructure grants.

The state's report shows $20 million has been successfully spent across thirteen modernization projects, including a new corporate jet hangar. Another $13.5 million dollar grant is currently being used for land acquisition and drone pad development.

While the audit proved grant tracking was flawless, financial statements did reveal a $580,000 operational loss for fiscal year 2025. However, officials note that deficit was almost entirely driven by non-cash property depreciation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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