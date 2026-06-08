Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join our team! Public Radio East is hiring a Financial & Development Associate.

Piedmont Natural Gas lowered rates in June

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
Flaring is a controlled and routine pipeline inspection process, during which Piedmont Natural Gas burns off excess natural gas using a flare stack producing a large flame.
Courtesy
/
Duke Energy
Flaring is a controlled, routine pipeline inspection process in which Piedmont Natural Gas burns off excess natural gas using a flare stack, producing a large flame.

This winter, many households were hit with high heating bills after consecutive winter storms. With more than 135,000 residents still over a month behind on payments, there may be some minor relief on their next gas bill.

Piedmont Natural Gas, which covers central and eastern North Carolina and Northeast South Carolina, lowered rates 4.35%.

The new rates took effect June 1.

The average residential customer can expect to save $54 annually.

Piedmont adjusts rates periodically. It has lowered rates in January, February and April — a total 8% decrease since the start of the year.

Federal funding is gone. Community support matters more than ever.
One Community. 500 Sustainers.
One Stronger Future.
WFAE is now 100% locally funded. Your monthly gift helps provide the reliable funding needed for future reporting, accountability journalism, election coverage, and the local stories this region depends on.
Support WFAE Monthly

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Tags
NCPRA
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner