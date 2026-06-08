New ENC nature trail will showcase one of the largest coastal restoration projects on the East Coast

A new nature trail is coming to Carteret County to showcase one of the largest coastal restoration projects on the East Coast.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation has secured a key tract of land along the North River, located just minutes outside of downtown Beaufort.

The site sits right next to the Scenic Byway visitor pull-off and will soon feature a public walking trail and educational exhibit.

Organizers say the project is designed to teach visitors exactly how local wetlands act as a natural shield—filtering water, boosting local fisheries, and protecting down-east communities from severe storm flooding.

The trail will serve as a gateway to the nearby 5,000 North River Wetlands Preserve.