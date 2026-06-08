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New ENC nature trail will showcase one of the largest coastal restoration projects on the East Coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 8, 2026 at 7:20 AM EDT
The North Carolina Coastal Federation has expanded the North River Wetlands Preserve to al 7,000 acres.
N.C. Coastal Federation
The North Carolina Coastal Federation has expanded the North River Wetlands Preserve to almost 7,000 acres.

A new nature trail is coming to Carteret County to showcase one of the largest coastal restoration projects on the East Coast.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation has secured a key tract of land along the North River, located just minutes outside of downtown Beaufort.

The site sits right next to the Scenic Byway visitor pull-off and will soon feature a public walking trail and educational exhibit.

Organizers say the project is designed to teach visitors exactly how local wetlands act as a natural shield—filtering water, boosting local fisheries, and protecting down-east communities from severe storm flooding.

The trail will serve as a gateway to the nearby 5,000 North River Wetlands Preserve.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston