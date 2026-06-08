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N.C. U.S. Senator: ENC perfectly positioned to host military’s next critical national security mission

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 8, 2026 at 7:22 AM EDT

United States Senator Ted Budd says North Carolina is perfectly positioned to host the military’s next critical national security mission.

Budd is throwing his full support behind a U.S. Navy proposal to home-base its new fleet of E-130-J Phoenix Two aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The Senator said North Carolina’s strategic location and military expertise make it ideal for the high-priority mission, which manages survivable communications for the nation's nuclear forces.
Cherry Point beat out 80 other military installations nationwide to become the Navy's top choice.

According to a newly released environmental assessment, landing the Phoenix Two program would bring roughly 1,000 service members and their families to the Havelock area. It would also trigger massive infrastructure construction on the base.

A public comment period on the Navy's proposal is open now through July sixth.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston