N.C. U.S. Senator: ENC perfectly positioned to host military’s next critical national security mission

United States Senator Ted Budd says North Carolina is perfectly positioned to host the military’s next critical national security mission.

Budd is throwing his full support behind a U.S. Navy proposal to home-base its new fleet of E-130-J Phoenix Two aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The Senator said North Carolina’s strategic location and military expertise make it ideal for the high-priority mission, which manages survivable communications for the nation's nuclear forces.

Cherry Point beat out 80 other military installations nationwide to become the Navy's top choice.

According to a newly released environmental assessment, landing the Phoenix Two program would bring roughly 1,000 service members and their families to the Havelock area. It would also trigger massive infrastructure construction on the base.

A public comment period on the Navy's proposal is open now through July sixth.