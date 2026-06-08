N.C. A&T to launch bioengineering doctoral program

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is launching a Ph.D. in bioengineering.

The new doctoral program builds on N.C. A&T’s undergraduate and master’s bioengineering offerings, which were established about 15 years ago.

A&T was the first historically Black college or university to offer standalone programs like those. The same is true now for the bioengineering Ph.D.

According to a press release, it will offer two concentrations: one in neurotechnology and neural engineering, and another in molecular, cellular and systems engineering.

Officials say the launch of the Ph.D. will help the university produce highly skilled researchers in the fields of biotechnology and medicine.

It’s also a step on the university’s path to earning a Research 1 Carnegie Classification — meaning on average in a year, the school spends more than $50 million on research and awards at least 70 research doctorates.

A&T is expected to become the first public HBCU to receive that top designation in 2028.