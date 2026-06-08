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Photos: Canes fans fill Lenovo Center for Game 3 watch party

WUNC News | By Eli Chen
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:10 AM EDT
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.

Carolina Hurricanes fans filled the Lenovo Center on Saturday to watch Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in double overtime and took a 2-1 series lead. Teams with a 2-1 series lead went on to win the Cup 46 of 57 times, or 80.7%. The teams will meet again in Game 4 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Photographer Matt Ramey captured scenes from the Game 3 watch party.

Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
2 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_1.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
The Prestonwood Pickleballers tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
4 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_2.jpg
The Prestonwood Pickleballers tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
5 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_7.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
A Hurricanes fan poses for a photo before game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
6 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_5.jpg
A Hurricanes fan poses for a photo before game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels upon entry to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
7 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_6.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels upon entry to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
8 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_8.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels at game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
9 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_17.jpg
Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels at game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
10 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_16.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
11 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_12.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
12 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_15.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
13 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_19.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
14 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_21.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
15 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_20.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
16 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_22.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
17 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_24.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
18 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_30.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
19 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_25.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
20 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_31.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
21 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_28.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
22 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_29.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
23 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_32.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
24 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_33.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
25 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_34.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
26 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_36.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
27 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_35.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
28 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_38.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
29 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_40.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
30 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_43.jpg
The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
31 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_39.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
32 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_44.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
33 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_42.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
34 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_43.jpg
The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
35 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_4.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News

AP contributed copy to this story.

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Eli Chen
Eli Chen is a digital news producer at WUNC.
See stories by Eli Chen