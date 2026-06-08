ECU’s Program in Maritime Studies Wraps up first phase of underwater excavation in New Bern

Student archaeologists from East Carolina University have wrapped up the first phase of an exciting underwater excavation in New Bern.

ECU’s Program in Maritime Studies just finished its initial summer field school work at Neuse River Site One, locally known as Grantham’s wreck.

Using advanced sonar imaging and historical records, the dive team successfully mapped the submerged site to uncover new clues about Eastern North Carolina’s maritime past.

ECU Program in Maritime Studies

University officials credit local family support for the project's success, noting that researchers were granted direct shoreside access to the wreck from private property.

The ECU team has now moved across the river to Duck Creek to begin surveying a second shallow shipwreck site.