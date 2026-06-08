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ECU’s Program in Maritime Studies Wraps up first phase of underwater excavation in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 8, 2026 at 8:25 AM EDT
ECU Program in Maritime Studies

Student archaeologists from East Carolina University have wrapped up the first phase of an exciting underwater excavation in New Bern.

ECU’s Program in Maritime Studies just finished its initial summer field school work at Neuse River Site One, locally known as Grantham’s wreck.

Using advanced sonar imaging and historical records, the dive team successfully mapped the submerged site to uncover new clues about Eastern North Carolina’s maritime past.

ECU Program in Maritime Studies

University officials credit local family support for the project's success, noting that researchers were granted direct shoreside access to the wreck from private property.

The ECU team has now moved across the river to Duck Creek to begin surveying a second shallow shipwreck site.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston