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Early morning fuel spill in Morehead City leaked into harbor waters

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 8, 2026 at 7:34 AM EDT
Morehead City Fire and EMS
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A downtown street in Morehead City is blocked off today following an early morning fuel spill that leaked into the waterfront.

Morehead City Fire and E-M-S crews responded to South Seventh Street just before five a.m. after nearly 30 gallons of diesel fuel spilled during a delivery to the Morehead Gulf Docks.

First responders confirm some of the fuel washed into the city's storm drains and the surrounding harbor waters.

South Seventh Street is expected to remain closed through mid-day while cleanup crews work to contain the environmental damage.

Morehead City Police are on the scene directing traffic, while the U.S. Coast Guard and county emergency teams oversee the water cleanup.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston