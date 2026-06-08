Early morning fuel spill in Morehead City leaked into harbor waters

A downtown street in Morehead City is blocked off today following an early morning fuel spill that leaked into the waterfront.

Morehead City Fire and E-M-S crews responded to South Seventh Street just before five a.m. after nearly 30 gallons of diesel fuel spilled during a delivery to the Morehead Gulf Docks.

First responders confirm some of the fuel washed into the city's storm drains and the surrounding harbor waters.

South Seventh Street is expected to remain closed through mid-day while cleanup crews work to contain the environmental damage.

Morehead City Police are on the scene directing traffic, while the U.S. Coast Guard and county emergency teams oversee the water cleanup.