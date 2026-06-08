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Buncombe County Schools superintendent to retire in September

BPR News | By Helen Chickering
Published June 8, 2026 at 3:04 PM EDT
Buncombe County Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson stands with six graduating seniors wearing caps and gowns of different colors in an outdoor group photo.
Buncombe County Schools
Buncombe County Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson poses with graduating seniors from across the district. Jackson announced June 4 that he will retire effective Sept. 1 after a 34-year career in education.

At the end of a Buncombe County Board of Education meeting filled with student and teacher recognitions, awards and end-of-school-year celebrations, Superintendent Rob Jackson shared news of his own.

Jackson announced he will retire effective Sept. 1, concluding a 34-year career in education that began in Buncombe County Schools.

Addressing board members, district staff and community members gathered for the June 4 meeting, Jackson reflected on the path that led him to the superintendent's office.

"My journey began in 1992 when I was hired as a school secretary and summer custodian," Jackson said. "At that time, I could have never imagined that one day I would have the privilege of serving as superintendent in the school system that educated my parents, my children and myself."

Jackson returned to Buncombe County Schools as superintendent in 2022 after leading Edenton-Chowan Public Schools and Carteret County Public Schools. Over the course of his career, he served as a teacher, administrator and superintendent.

Reflecting on his career, Jackson said the school system's commitment to students was especially evident in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, when employees stepped forward to support families and recovery efforts across the region.

"While I'm retiring from my role, my love for Buncombe County Schools will never retire," Jackson said. "I will forever be one of its proudest supporters, champions and advocates."

Board of Education Chair Rob Elliot thanked Jackson for his service and praised his visibility throughout the district.

"We've often thought that he has a body double because he seems to be everywhere, at all things, always supporting our students," Elliot said.

According to a Buncombe County Schools news release, the Board of Education will develop a leadership transition plan ahead of Jackson's departure. A timeline for selecting his successor has not been announced.
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Helen Chickering
Helen Chickering is a host and reporter on Blue Ridge Public Radio. She joined the station in November 2014.
See stories by Helen Chickering