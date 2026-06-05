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Magnolia House joins National Register of Historic Places

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
Magnolia House
Courtesy Magnolia House
The Historic Magnolia House on Gorrell Street in Greensboro

The National Park Service has officially named the Magnolia House in Greensboro to the National Register of Historic Places. The property, built in 1889, is listed for its significance as a Green Book resource.

“The Negro Motorist Green Book” by postal carrier Victor Hugo Green was first published in 1936. During the Jim Crow era, when “Whites Only” policies made it hard for Black travelers to find safe places to eat and sleep, the “Green Book” provided a trusted guide.

From the mid-50s to 1961, The Historic Magnolia House was listed in six editions and provided refuge for some of the most influential figures of the twentieth century, including Louis Armstrong, Lena Horne and Jackie Robinson. Magnolia House CEO Natalie Miller says it’s significant.

"The history of the Negro traveler, that is a story that runs much deeper than Jim Crow, and it is a story that needs to be celebrated," she says. "And it needs to be elevated, so people understand that history truly."

The National Park Service has also opened a pathway for more than 300 other documented sites in North Carolina to pursue similar recognition.

Miller says Project 327 is underway to create a statewide “Green Book” Trail Marker Program and motivate other states to do the same.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford