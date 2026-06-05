Guilford County to offer low-income homeowner assistance

Guilford County has a new financial assistance program for low-income homeowners.

The grant application period for the program will launch on July 15. It will initially open to residents ages 65 or older and will expand to all eligible applicants on August 16.

Income eligibility will range from roughly $53,000 for a one-person household to just over $100,000 for an eight-person household.

To qualify, residents must have owned and occupied their primary residence in Guilford County for at least five years. They should also be the person responsible for paying property taxes, and the home must be valued at $250,000 or less.

Applicants who meet the criteria will be eligible for a one-time grant payment.