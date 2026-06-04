Teen 'Summer After Dark' series kicking off in Winston-Salem

A new initiative providing Winston-Salem teenagers with positive evening activities kicks off Friday.

The Summer After Dark event series is part of a broader campaign called “How Are The Children?”

It was started by Action4Equity and Thriving Together Forsyth in response to instances of youth violence. The goal is to encourage the community to better support young people.

The Summer After Dark initiative will provide free nighttime activities for teens ages 13 through 17, so they have fun places to socialize safely. Quamekia "Que" Shavers is hosting the kick-off event themed “Dance with Que.”

“I love to dance, that's my passion, and it's one of the ways that I can give back," she said. "And it's mentally and emotionally fulfilling for myself, and it typically is for the people who join me.”

She’ll be teaching attendees choreography — something she’s done for her own kids at their school. Shavers will host another dance event next Friday as well, open to 50 teenagers at The Winston-Salem Urban League.

More information about the Summer After Dark initiative can be found here.