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Surry County enacts 60-day data center development moratorium

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 3, 2026 at 3:33 PM EDT
Pilot Mountain
WFDD File photo
Pilot Mountain in Surry County

Surry County commissioners enacted a 60-day moratorium on development approvals for data centers this week.

Officials are concerned that current regulations don’t address these types of high-impact facilities.

The county joins several other North Carolina municipalities that have enacted data center moratoriums in response to a surge in proposals across the state. Surry officials say there aren’t currently any applications in the area, but they want to be prepared.

The ordinance notes the high energy consumption, water usage and noise pollution associated with data centers. But County Attorney Howard Jones says it’s not intended to take a stance against them.

“It doesn't mean that you're saying you're not going to allow data centers. It doesn't say that you believe data centers should never be allowed," he said. "What it means is that you're going to take a pause, so that we can put some work into this.”

Staff will begin drafting amendments to local development ordinances. Commissioners will review them at a meeting on June 15.

From there, the board can either schedule a public hearing on the proposed changes or extend the moratorium.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz