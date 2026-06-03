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Rep. Don Davis appeals to President Trump for $175 Million to reopen bankrupt ENC hospital

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 3, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
Congressman Don Davis announces the Rural Emergency Hospital Financial Stability Act at Martin General Hospital.
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Office of Congressman Don Davis

In eastern North Carolina, a rural community’s fight to bring back its only emergency room is now heading to the White House.

Congressman Don Davis is making a direct, bipartisan appeal to President Donald Trump, requesting $175 million in federal funding to salvage a healthcare crisis gripping the region.

Martin General Hospital in Williamston abruptly went bankrupt and closed its doors, forcing the county's 22,000 residents to drive an extra 20 to 30 minutes for emergency care. Local officials report that ambulance response times have spiked from five minutes to nearly 20.

Congressman Davis says for his constituents—nearly forty percent of whom rely on Medicaid—this is a matter of life and death.

If approved, $25 million will combine with state funds to reopen Martin General as an outpatient emergency hub under a new federal designation. The remaining $150 million would build a critical new inpatient bed tower at nearby ECU Health Beaufort Hospital.

Standing in the way is federal red tape. The Trump administration’s current $50 billion rural health fund is restricted to open facilities—leaving closed hospitals like Martin General entirely disqualified. White House officials argue states must reform how these facilities are run rather than just paying routine bills.

Davis is pushing the administration to bypass the impasse with unrestricted federal funds, while introducing legislation to boost future Medicaid reimbursement rates so rural hospitals can survive.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston