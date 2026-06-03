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Greensboro council signals possible budget changes after public feedback

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published June 3, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
The city of Greensboro
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The city of Greensboro

Greensboro City Council members signaled a willingness to change the city's proposed budget after hearing a wide range of concerns from residents during a public hearing on Tuesday.

Council first heard from firefighters, who packed the meeting to request a retirement benefit that’s already available to police officers. Nonprofit leaders also took to the podium, pushing for more funding for everything from a veteran’s memorial to tenant legal aid.

But other speakers urged the council to scale back spending, arguing in part that the budget invests too much in policing technologies. Resident Deanna Marie De'Liberto warned that the proposed property tax hike could have unintended consequences.

“Increasing financial burden on residents can unintentionally worsen housing instability and make it harder for people to remain in their homes," she said.

Council members, including Hugh Holston, appeared receptive to their concerns, telling residents that the proposal remains dynamic.

"We're a customer service organization, and our responsibility is to take care of our customers, and those are our residents," he said.

Council will hold another budget work session on June 11. A final vote is scheduled for June 16.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle