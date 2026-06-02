Winston-Salem adopts new budget after trimming proposed tax hike

Winston-Salem leaders have approved a new budget for the coming fiscal year that includes a property tax increase, but it's smaller than what was expected.

The city council decided Monday to delay raises for employees, cut positions in the Human Relations department and close a revenue collection location — all in an effort to trim the budget.

The changes mean the median homeowner will pay about $4.50 more per month in property taxes than they did last year. That’s about a dollar less than what was originally proposed.

Officials made a point to emphasize how Winston-Salem's municipal taxes and fees stack up against peer cities. Budget and Performance Management Director Scott Tesh presented a chart comparing the city to Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro.

“When we include taxes, water and sewer, and all of the mandatory fees, we are the lowest cost municipal services provider amongst the five largest cities in North Carolina.”

Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams said the numbers are worth noting as state lawmakers discuss curbing local governments’ ability to raise taxes.

"With what's going on in Raleigh, with them looking at all of these cities as to why we charge taxes the way we do, I'm wondering if this is not giving them also something to press pause and think about," she said.

The city’s new budget takes effect on July 1.