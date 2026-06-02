Proposals sought for Bluffs Lodge restoration on Blue Ridge Parkway

Plans are underway to restore the historic Bluffs Lodge on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Officials with the National Park Service point to the Bluffs at Doughton Park as one of the first developed areas of the parkway.

The restaurant at the site has been restored in recent years and is up and running thanks to a partnership with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. Now, officials have announced a leasing opportunity for the 24-room hotel, comprised of two structures that have been vacant since 2010.

Individuals and organizations can submit proposals for the rehabilitation and long-term operation of the property, located near Sparta. This will be the first step in reviving the Bluffs Lodge, which would rejoin nearby facilities, including the Doughton Park Campground and picnic area.

Interested parties can access more information at the Request For Proposals page on the National Park Service website.