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NC attorney general says Duke Energy ‘overshot the mark’ on rate hike proposal

WFAE | By Zachary Turner,
Woody Cain
Published June 2, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
Duke Energy plans to close the Marshall Steam Station and replace it with the Marshall Energy Complex over the next decade, transitioning from a mix of coal- and gas-fired turbines to gas-fired turbines.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Duke Energy plans to close the Marshall Steam Station and replace it with the Marshall Energy Complex over the next decade, transitioning from a mix of coal- and gas-fired turbines to gas-fired turbines.

State regulators are hosting the final public hearing on Duke Energy Carolinas’ proposed rate hikes Wednesday evening in Durham. The utility says it needs higher returns to attract future investment and reduce financial risk. Not everyone agrees.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson’s office filed testimony with the Utility Commission on Friday, challenging Duke Energy Carolinas' proposed 15% rate increase. He said the plan would cost ratepayers nearly $1.4 billion in unnecessary charges over the next two years.

“Duke is allowed to earn a profit, but only as much as it needs to meet the growth and demand for energy,” Jackson said in a video statement. “And we think they overshot the mark.”

Jackson’s office argues Duke Energy is seeking too high a return on equity — nearly 11% — and that a lower rate of 7.4% would save residential customers about $435 each while still allowing the company to attract investment and maintain reliable service.

The current proposal would raise average monthly bills by more than $20 by 2028 while increasing Duke’s returns.

Testimony filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center echoed the attorney general, pushing for a return of 9.1%. Its witness said this rate strikes a balance between charging customers and paying shareholders while allowing the utility to attract future investment.

Jackson is also asking the North Carolina Utilities Commission to address data centers.

“We're asking the utilities commission to create a separate rate class for them and other very large energy users. Why? Because they're different,” Jackson said.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain