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Surry County Schools begins free summer meal program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 1, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
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Lisa Rathke
/
AP

Surry County Schools has begun providing free summer meals for children and teens.

The district’s nutrition department is offering free food Monday through Thursday until June 25.

Families can visit Dobson Elementary School for breakfast between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and lunch between 11 a.m. and noon. No identification is required.

The district is also providing 600 students with take-home meal boxes this summer. It’s part of a pilot program designed to support rural families in the state experiencing food insecurity and transportation barriers.

Surry County Schools is working with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Amazon Logistics for Good to support participants throughout June and July.

More information can be found at surryschoolmeals.com.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz