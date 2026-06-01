Surry County Schools begins free summer meal program

Surry County Schools has begun providing free summer meals for children and teens.

The district’s nutrition department is offering free food Monday through Thursday until June 25.

Families can visit Dobson Elementary School for breakfast between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and lunch between 11 a.m. and noon. No identification is required.

The district is also providing 600 students with take-home meal boxes this summer. It’s part of a pilot program designed to support rural families in the state experiencing food insecurity and transportation barriers.

Surry County Schools is working with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Amazon Logistics for Good to support participants throughout June and July.