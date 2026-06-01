International Black Theatre Festival rolls out this year's lineup

The International Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem has announced this year's lineup. North Carolina Black Repertory Company Producing Artistic Director Jackie Alexander calls it the best ever, with performances by Hamilton star and Winston-Salem native Jimmie "JJ" Jeter, and legendary Broadway actress Phylicia Rashad. And attendees can see the premiere of Holy Ground, the feature-length documentary on the Festival’s legacy.

Spreading the gospel will be festival co-chairs Peter Parros and Angela Robinson, best known for their starring roles on the TV series “The Haves and the Have Nots.”

Robinson says she’s honored to take on this new role.

"I really want all of us to understand that what you all and now us are doing is a holy act," she says. "The theater changes lives, and so when you say ‘Holy ground!’, really understand that the work we're doing is work that is vital. It's important. It matters."

Robinson and Parros join a host of acclaimed actors who have led the festival, including Sidney Poitier and Maya Angelou. This year’s International Black Theatre Festival runs from July 27 to August 1 at venues across the Twin City.

