Webinar scheduled to help local ag producers build professional connections online

North Carolina farmers are getting a new tool to grow their businesses by taking their networking skills from the field to the internet.

The state Department of Agriculture is partnering with Tabletop Media Group to host a free educational webinar next week. Titled "From Field to LinkedIn," the session is designed to help local agricultural producers and entrepreneurs build professional connections online.

Experts will teach farmers how to craft a professional profile, share their unique stories, and network directly with wholesale buyers. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says the goal is to give agribusinesses practical strategies to increase their visibility and grow the state's top industry.

The webinar streams live next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., and registration is currently open online.