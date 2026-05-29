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Webinar scheduled to help local ag producers build professional connections online

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2026 at 7:40 AM EDT
Filre: The lawsuit alleged that Lee and Sons Farms failed to pay promised hourly wages and overtime. The workers also claimed their passports and Social Security cards were illegally confiscated, and that they were improperly charged for meals and travel expenses.
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North Carolina farmers are getting a new tool to grow their businesses by taking their networking skills from the field to the internet.

The state Department of Agriculture is partnering with Tabletop Media Group to host a free educational webinar next week. Titled "From Field to LinkedIn," the session is designed to help local agricultural producers and entrepreneurs build professional connections online.

Experts will teach farmers how to craft a professional profile, share their unique stories, and network directly with wholesale buyers. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says the goal is to give agribusinesses practical strategies to increase their visibility and grow the state's top industry.

The webinar streams live next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., and registration is currently open online.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston