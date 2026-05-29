Latest report shows extreme drought conditions in ENC are beginning to ease

There is finally some relief for eastern North Carolina -- the latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows extreme drought conditions are beginning to ease.

Recent rainfall has pushed extreme drought out of central North Carolina and back toward the I-95 corridor. However, severe conditions do remain trapped in parts of Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Pender, Sampson, and Wilson counties.

While the most of the region stays under a severe drought status, there is a silver lining for the coast. Areas stretching from Highway 64 to the Outer Banks have dropped into a moderate drought for the first time in several weeks.