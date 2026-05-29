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Latest report shows extreme drought conditions in ENC are beginning to ease

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT

There is finally some relief for eastern North Carolina -- the latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows extreme drought conditions are beginning to ease.

Recent rainfall has pushed extreme drought out of central North Carolina and back toward the I-95 corridor. However, severe conditions do remain trapped in parts of Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Pender, Sampson, and Wilson counties.

While the most of the region stays under a severe drought status, there is a silver lining for the coast. Areas stretching from Highway 64 to the Outer Banks have dropped into a moderate drought for the first time in several weeks.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston