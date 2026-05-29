Governor's executive order will boost support for military families across North Carolina

Governor Josh Stein has signed a new executive order that will boost support for military families across North Carolina.

Executive Order 38, titled "Strengthening North Carolina Military Communities," targets the unique challenges faced by active-duty personnel and veterans.

Under the new directive, all state cabinet agencies must now designate a dedicated Military Affairs Coordinator. These coordinators will streamline state resources to improve housing, education, and career transitions for service members.

The order also outlines specific strategies for local towns to better support neighboring military installations.

Officials say the goal is to protect the state's multi-billion dollar defense economy while directly improving the quality of life for those who serve.