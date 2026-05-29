Former Craven County political candidate facing charges after crackdown on illegal gambling operations

A former Craven County political candidate is facing serious felony charges after a massive crackdown on illegal gambling operations.

Sixty-four-year-old Gregory Muse of New Bern—who ran in the March Republican primary for county commissioner—was arrested Thursday following a year-long multi-agency investigation. Court documents show Alcohol Law Enforcement agents spent more than a year tracking the operation, with undercover agents playing the illegal slot machines as recently as March.

ALE agents and local police raided multiple properties, including Muse’s James City home and warehouse. Warrants reveal undercover agents tracked at least fourteen illegal video gaming and slot machines connected to Muse.

Muse, who ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner in the March primary, faces multiple felonies; he’s accused of operating illegal video gaming machines and running a criminal enterprise. Investigators say Muse openly admitted to owning the devices.

Muse was released after posting a $250,000 secured bond. Under his strict release conditions, he is completely banned from owning or operating any electronic gaming equipment while awaiting trial.

