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Former Craven County political candidate facing charges after crackdown on illegal gambling operations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 29, 2026 at 7:02 AM EDT
An Alabama man says a Jefferson County, Ala., sheriff's deputy cuffed him too tightly, causing the amputation of his left hand 10 months later. He is suing for damages. This photo shows a handcuffed protester in Berlin earlier this month.
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A former Craven County political candidate is facing serious felony charges after a massive crackdown on illegal gambling operations.

Sixty-four-year-old Gregory Muse of New Bern—who ran in the March Republican primary for county commissioner—was arrested Thursday following a year-long multi-agency investigation. Court documents show Alcohol Law Enforcement agents spent more than a year tracking the operation, with undercover agents playing the illegal slot machines as recently as March.

ALE agents and local police raided multiple properties, including Muse’s James City home and warehouse. Warrants reveal undercover agents tracked at least fourteen illegal video gaming and slot machines connected to Muse.

Muse, who ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner in the March primary, faces multiple felonies; he’s accused of operating illegal video gaming machines and running a criminal enterprise. Investigators say Muse openly admitted to owning the devices.

Muse was released after posting a $250,000 secured bond. Under his strict release conditions, he is completely banned from owning or operating any electronic gaming equipment while awaiting trial.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston